BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions renews its partnership with Accorhotels
October 16, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions renews its partnership with Accorhotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Renews its partnership with AccorHotels

* The agreement concluded between Foncière des Régions and Accorhotels has two real estate components

* The first is the extension of the term of 80 hotel leases (initially expiring in 2017 and 2018) for a further period of 12 years on the same rental terms

* Has also undertaken to sell to Hotelinvest, a subsidiary of Accorhotels, a portfolio of 43 hotels for 281 million euros ($319.9 million), or about 20 percent of the group share of the Accor portfolio owned by Foncière des Régions Source text: bit.ly/1GJA3YH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

