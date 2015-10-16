FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Provident Financial says all business performed well in Q3
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Provident Financial says all business performed well in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Makes following interim management statement today covering period from 1 july 2015 to 15 october 2015

* Vanquis bank also continues to respond to information requests from fca as part of their review of whole credit card industry

* Michael lenora, managing director of vanquis bank, has decided to retire in 2016

* Reinforces confidence in delivering good-quality growth for 2015 as a whole

* Performed well through q3 of year

* Vanquis bank continues to outperform whilst consumer credit division (ccd) and moneybarn are performing in line with internal plans

* Final consideration in respect of sale of polish receivables book was received in august

* There is not expected to be any further losses in respect of polish pilot operation in 2015 or thereafter and full year loss for 2015 is expected to be £1.8m

* Confidence in delivering good-quality growth for 2015 as a whole.

* All of group’s businesses have performed well in q3 and credit quality in all three businesses is good

* Appointment of chris sweeney as next managing director of vanquis bank, subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
