BRIEF-Russia's Lenta lowers 2015 sales growth guidance to 29-33 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 16, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta lowers 2015 sales growth guidance to 29-33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lenta Ltd :

* Says that given the volatile consumer and macro environment, the company revises its 2015 sales growth guidance to 29-33 percent from 34-38 percent.

* Increases its store opening guidance for 2015 to open at least 30 hypermarkets and expects to further increase hypermarket openings in 2016 to at least 32 stores and to maintain a similar or higher pace of expansion thereafter.

* Says Q3 total sales grew 29.3 percent, year-on-year, to 62.8 billion roubles ($1.02 billion).

* Q3 Like-for-Like sales grew 8.5 percent, year-on-year.

* LFL traffic growth of 2.1 percent combined with a 6.2 percent increase in LFL ticket. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.5325 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
