BRIEF-Klövern: discussions with third party on stake in Tribona

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Klovern
* Has been contacted by an independent third party, interested in acquiring Klövern’s shares in Tribona on terms which may be more favourable for shareholders in Klövern than Corem’s offering
* Board of directors of Klövern is having preliminary discussions with this third party
* Will inform market as soon as any decision has been made, or if it is clear that discussions are terminated
* No decisions have been made, and it is to early to say whether discussions will lead to a transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)