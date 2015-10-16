BRIEF-Klövern: discussions with third party on stake in Tribona

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Klovern

* Has been contacted by an independent third party, interested in acquiring Klövern’s shares in Tribona on terms which may be more favourable for shareholders in Klövern than Corem’s offering

* Board of directors of Klövern is having preliminary discussions with this third party

* Will inform market as soon as any decision has been made, or if it is clear that discussions are terminated

* No decisions have been made, and it is to early to say whether discussions will lead to a transaction

