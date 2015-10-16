BRIEF-Norway's Skandiabanken to raise NOK 300 mln in IPO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA:

* says shares in IPO will be offered for sale within an indicative price range between NOK 43 and NOK 54, corresponding to an equity value of Skandiabanken of between nok 4.3 billion and nok 5.4 billion before issue of new shares in offering

* says in addition, bank intends to raise gross proceeds of approximately nok 300 million by issuing up to 6,976,744 new shares

* Allotted shares to cover any over-allotments made in connection with offering.

* says selling shareholder intends to offer for sale between 60 million and 75 million existing shares (sale shares), representing between 60% and 75% of shares in Skandiabanken

* Allot up to 15% of number of offer shares

* Skandiabanken asa says after completion of offering it is expected that selling shareholder will hold between 12.1% and 28.3% of shares in bank

* Carnegie AS acts as Sole Global Coordinator in the IPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acts as Joint Bookrunner alongside Carnegie. DNB Markets acts as Co-Lead Manager (together with the Joint Bookrunners, the Managers) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)