BRIEF-Corem postpones general meeting by 4-8 weeks

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Postpones general meeting scheduled for today, meeting now to be held within 4-8 weeks from today

* General meeting was to decide on, among others, disposal of shares in Klovern as part of financing the cash consideration of offer for Tribona

* Postpones the meeting as Klovern, which had committed to sell its holding in Tribona to Corem, has today announced that it is in preliminary discussions with a third party on sale of its holding in Tribona

