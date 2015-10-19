FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding 9-month net sales down 3.1 pct to chf 1,445 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
October 19, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding 9-month net sales down 3.1 pct to chf 1,445 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie Holding AG :

* In first 9 months further increased net operating income (EBIT) above last year’s figures

* 9-month net sales of EMS Group amounted to 1,445 million Swiss francs (1,490 million Swiss francs year ago) which is 3.1 pct below previous year

* For the business year 2015, EMS continues to expect net sales slightly below the previous year (due to currency effects) and net operating income (EBIT) in Swiss Francs slightly above the previous year

Source text: bit.ly/1RQX2HP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
