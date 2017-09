Oct 19 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Rodolphe Belmer to succeed Michel De Rosen as CEO of Eutelsat Communications on 1 March 2016

* Michel De Rosen will remain in role of non-executive chairman of board of directors of Eutelsat until end of his current mandate in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)