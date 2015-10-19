BRIEF-Vestia and ABN Amro reach agreement

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS:

* Says on 16 Oct, reached final agreement on settlement of all derivatives transactions concluded between Vestia and ABN Amro

* As part of the settlement, ABN Amro will pay Vestia an amount of 55 million euros ($62.54 million)

* Says Vestia waives all further claims relating to these derivatives transactions

* Settlement ends the dispute between ABN Amro and Vestia Source text: abn.com/1RR1Lcv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)