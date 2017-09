Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sunshine Capital Investments SpA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 118,700 euros ($135,128) versus loss of 89,300 euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss of 106,000 euros versus loss of 82,300 euros a year ago

* Reports no revenue in H1 as company is under liquidation

