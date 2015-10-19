BRIEF-Showroomprive.com to raise up to 373 mln eur in IPO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - French e-retailer showroomprive.com:

* says launches ipo

* sets ipo price range of 19.50-26.30 eur/share

* says vipshop holdings committed to buy 30 million eur of shares through reserved tranche

* says to have overallotment option of up to 15 percent of the initial offering

* shares start trading as “promesses d‘actions” on oct 30, on regulated market on nov 3

* says initial size of global offering approximately 226 million to 298 million; total gross proceeds raised in global offering and concurrent cornerstone investment approximately 256 million to 328 million or approximately 290 million to 373 million if over-allotment option exercised in full (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)