BRIEF-Eyemaxx Real Estate successfully places bond 2014/20
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eyemaxx Real Estate successfully places bond 2014/20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* Successful placement of the bond 2014/20

* Successful placement of 7 million euros ($7.95 million) achieved in recent months with institutional investors

* Bond 2014/2020 has a coupon of 8.00 percent per year

* Achieved initial target volume of 15 million euros

* Will use additional funds from bond to expand business area: nursing homes and residential properties with emphasis on Germany and Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
