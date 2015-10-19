BRIEF-Elekta affirms its financial targets for the coming years

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elekta AB

* Says reiterated plan to reduce costs by SEK 450 million , as well as ambition to improve EBITA margin with 6 percentage points by fiscal year 2017/18 at a Capital Markets Presentation during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

* Says reiterated expected mid-term market growth rate of 3-5 percent per year

* Says the comprehensive action program launched earlier this fiscal year is on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)