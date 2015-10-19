FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shoprite Q3 turnover rises 6.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shoprite Q3 turnover rises 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* In three months to September 2015, group increased turnover by 6.7 pct

* Non-RSA supermarkets achieved turnover growth of 12.8 pct(18.6 pct in constant currencies)

* RSA supermarkets, group’s primary business, grew sales by 4.9 pct during the period

* Remains optimistic in medium term

* Performance during period was influenced by fewer store openings compared with corresponding period

* Festive season sales are difficult to predict, but a stronger double digit sales growth is already evident for month of October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.