October 20, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius hikes FY guidance on strong nine-month results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG

* Forecast for full year raised

* 9M group order intake rose 19.9 pct, excluding currency effects, to 856.6 million euros

* Sales revenue climbed 18.5 pct in constant currencies to 830.3 million euros (reported: 28.6 pct)

* Up 46.9 pct, operating profit1 grew even more strongly than sales revenue

* Now expects sales to grow approx. 15 pct in constant currencies (previous guidance: approx. 12 pct)

* Underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to reach around 23 pct in constant currencies

* Anticipates that currency-adjusted sales revenue for Bioprocess Solutions will grow approx. 20 pct (previous guidance: approx. 15 pct)

* For Lab Products & Services division, company continues to forecast approx. 5 pct sales growth and an underlying ebitda margin of around 15.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
