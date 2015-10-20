FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evotec agrees cooperation on juvenile Batten disease therapies
October 20, 2015

BRIEF-Evotec agrees cooperation on juvenile Batten disease therapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Evotec and Beyond Batten Disease Foundation collaborate to advance emerging therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease

* Says to develop in vivo mechanistic and efficacy assays to assess translational potential of fundamental and early drug discovery findings emerging from academic institutions in U.S. and Europe

* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2017, with an option to extend beyond this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

