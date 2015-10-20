FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Informa reaffirms FY outlook
#Earnings Season
October 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Informa reaffirms FY outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :

* Nine-Months trading update

* Consistent performance in Q3 leads to nine-month reported revenue growth of 6.9 pct and organic growth of about 2 pct

* Academic Publishing: Performance continues in line with market, alongside ongoing investment in content and technology.

* Business Intelligence: Focus on customer, subscription management and key market verticals delivers further improvement in organic trend

* Global Exhibitions: Ongoing strong underlying organic growth from increasingly international portfolio of market-leading exhibitions

* 2014-2017 Growth Acceleration Plan (GAP): Continued progress on implementing GAP, our multi-year strategy to accelerate growth and improve returns across group

* Exit from Scandinavian Conference Businesses (Denmark and Sweden) within Knowledge & Networking increases focus on large

* We continue to see good strength in North America and United Kingdom, which combined, now represent approaching 60 pct of group revenues

* We see growing and strong demand for exhibitions, as value of face-to-face media continues to rise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
