BRIEF-MHP Q3 poultry sales of 150,260 tonnes, up 4% YR/YR
October 20, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MHP Q3 poultry sales of 150,260 tonnes, up 4% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Q3 poultry sales volume to external customers of 150,260 tonnes versus 144,790 tonnes year ago

* Says during Q3 volume of chicken meat export was 22 pct lower than in Q3 2014 and constituted 34,585 tonnes

* Says continues to follow its strategy of diversified export markets and seeks for new business opportunities in the countries of Asia, the Middle East and Africa building-up the export volumes of chicken meat in those regions among which is a Saudi Arabian market

* Says in Q3 sold 71,900 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was 4 pct lower than in Q3 2014

* Q3 meat processing products sales 8,960 tonnes versus 8,780 tonnes year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

