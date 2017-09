Oct 20 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea

* Says to sell up to 3.78 percent stake in Romanian gas producer Romgaz.

* Says has agreed to a 180 day lock-up period from the date on its remaining 6.2 percent stake.

* Says Goldman Sachs International to act as the sole global coordinator and a joint bookrunner along WOOD & Company Financial Services, with Banca Comerciala Romana as the lead manager. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)