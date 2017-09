Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nordnet Ab

* Q3 revenue SEK 293.8 million vs year-ago SEK 260.9 million

* Q3 net profit SEK 75.7 million vs year-ago SEK 60.1 million

* Reuters poll: revenue was seen at SEK 296 million, net profit SEK 78.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: