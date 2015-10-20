BRIEF-Gategroup Holding refinances existing high yield bond, enters Kazakhstan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Refinances existing high yield bond, renews SAS contract and enters Kazakhstan

* New five-year 250 million euros ($283.35 million) unsecured credit facility signed at attractive interest rate

* Full redemption of existing 6.75 pct coupon bearing 250 million euros high yield bond

* Annual interest costs reduced by more than 10 million Swiss francs

* New seven-year contract reached with long-time customer Scandinavian Airlines

* Established presence at Astana international airport in Kazakhstan through a partnership with Airport Management Group, operator of all state-owned airports in Kazakhstan