FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding refinances existing high yield bond, enters Kazakhstan
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 20, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding refinances existing high yield bond, enters Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Refinances existing high yield bond, renews SAS contract and enters Kazakhstan

* New five-year 250 million euros ($283.35 million) unsecured credit facility signed at attractive interest rate

* Full redemption of existing 6.75 pct coupon bearing 250 million euros high yield bond

* Annual interest costs reduced by more than 10 million Swiss francs

* New seven-year contract reached with long-time customer Scandinavian Airlines

* Established presence at Astana international airport in Kazakhstan through a partnership with Airport Management Group, operator of all state-owned airports in Kazakhstan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.