BRIEF-Teo LT Q3 profit for period 8.6 million euros, down 16.6% YR/YR

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Teo LT AB :

* Says total revenue for Q3 of 2015 was 51.1 million euros ($57.89 million), an increase by 3.3 percent over total revenue of 49.4 million euros for Q3 of 2014

* Says EBITDA for Q3 of 2015 decreased by 8 percent to 18.8 million euros over 20.4 million euros in Q3 of 2014

* Says profit for period in July-September 2015 amounted to 8.6 million euros, while a year ago it was 10.3 million euros, a decrease by 16.6 percent

