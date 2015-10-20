FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teo LT Q3 profit for period 8.6 million euros, down 16.6% YR/YR
October 20, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Teo LT Q3 profit for period 8.6 million euros, down 16.6% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Teo LT AB :

* Says total revenue for Q3 of 2015 was 51.1 million euros ($57.89 million), an increase by 3.3 percent over total revenue of 49.4 million euros for Q3 of 2014

* Says EBITDA for Q3 of 2015 decreased by 8 percent to 18.8 million euros over 20.4 million euros in Q3 of 2014

* Says profit for period in July-September 2015 amounted to 8.6 million euros, while a year ago it was 10.3 million euros, a decrease by 16.6 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

