BRIEF-Panalpina Welttransport Holding EBIT down 2 pct at CHF 92.4 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Consolidated profit of 69.3 million Swiss francs ($72.50 million) (currency adjusted: CHF 75.8 million or +9.5%) in first nine months of 2015 versus 69.2 million francs year ago

* 9-month gross profit decreased 6 pct to 1,107.3 million francs (currency adjusted: 1,177.0 million francs or 0%)

* 9-month EBIT decreased 2 pct to 92.4 million francs (currency adjusted: 102.7 million francs or +9 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9558 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)