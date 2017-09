Oct 20 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 22.4 million euros ($25.38 million) versus 20.3 euros million year ago

* Q3 operating profit 0.8 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 order backlog 53.5 million euros, growth 18.9 pct

* Outlook unchanged - 2015 net sales to grow compared to previous year, operating profit to be in range of 8-12 percent of revenue, excluding one-time charges

($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)