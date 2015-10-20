BRIEF-TomTom Q3 net result falls to 2 million euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - TomTom NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 254 million euros ($287.7 million), compared to 235 million euros a year ago

* Says automotive business generated Q3 revenue of 26 million euros, which was flat year on year

* Says deferred revenue was 190 million euros at end of Q3, compared with 139 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA is 33 million euros, compared to 41 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net result is 2 million euros, compared to 6 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net cash position is 94 million euros, compared to 104 million euros a year ago

* Says full year outlook re-iterated with revenue expected of about 1 billion euros and adjusted EPS expected of about 0.20 euro

* Expects level of investment (both CAPEX and OPEX) in core technologies to be modestly higher than last year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)