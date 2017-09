Oct 20 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* Q3 net sales 9.3 million euros ($10.5 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 0.8 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2015 is estimated to increase from 2014, during which restated net sales were 43.8 million euros and operating margin was 3.8 million euros

($1 = 0.8828 euros)