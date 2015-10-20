FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck 9-month earnings after taxes up at 8.6 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck 9-month earnings after taxes up at 8.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck :

* Gross sales in amount of 100.9 million euros ($114.31 million) in first nine months of 2015 fiscal year (previous year: 69.2 million euros)

* 9-month gross profit amounted to 39.0 million euros (previous year: 28.6 million euros)

* 9-month earnings after taxes were at 8.6 million euros (previous year: 2.9 million euros)

* Expects Q4 to yield additional impulses for a positive business development

* Confirms its half-year forecast and expects annual sales to reach 158 million euros - 163 million euros in 2015

* FY EBIT is expected to rise to 17 million euros - 19 million euros on account of acquisition of Wormland

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

