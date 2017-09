Oct 20 (Reuters) - Financiere de Tubize SA :

* Announces the delisting of the attribution rights of Financiere de Tubize (ISIN TUBAT be0099967573) from the regulated market of Euronext Brussels

* Request for delisting has been approved by Euronext Brussels

* Delisting will have effect as from Nov 2, 2015 onwards

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)