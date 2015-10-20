BRIEF-Photobox receives buyout offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Photobox Ltd (IPO-PHOT.L)

* Has received an offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners to purchase its entire share capital

* Exponent and Electra Private Equity PLCsquared would be principal shareholders, with Photobox group management team reinvesting part of their proceeds

* Current Photobox Group executive management team, led by Stan Laurent, would continue in their roles

* Offer is subject to certain conditions including consultation with employee representatives and anti-trust clearance