FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Photobox receives buyout offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Photobox receives buyout offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Photobox Ltd (IPO-PHOT.L)

* Has received an offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners to purchase its entire share capital

* Exponent and Electra Private Equity PLCsquared would be principal shareholders, with Photobox group management team reinvesting part of their proceeds

* Current Photobox Group executive management team, led by Stan Laurent, would continue in their roles

* Offer is subject to certain conditions including consultation with employee representatives and anti-trust clearance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.