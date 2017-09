Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sparebanken More :

* Q3 net interest income 277 million Norwegian crowns ($34.1 million) versus 274 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 10 million crowns versus 1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 111 million crowns versus 233 million crowns year ago

* Return on equity in Q3 was 9.3 pct, compared with 20.8 pct year ago

