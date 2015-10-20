FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport 9-month volume of transactions up 27 pct at EUR 34.4 bln
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport 9-month volume of transactions up 27 pct at EUR 34.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of transactions was up by 27 per cent year on year to 34.4 billion euros ($38.96 billion) in first nine months of 2015

* “Mortgage finance market is experiencing a period of growth that is being driven by new building and rising prices”

* Mortgage finance segment grew by 31 per cent year on year in first nine months of 2015 to a total of 27.2 billion euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 20.7 billion euros)

* Building finance segment achieved growth of 13 per cent in nine months to a total of 5.8 billion euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 5.1 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

