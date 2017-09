Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Says via its units buys real estate assets for 125.6 million euros ($142.3 million)

* The assets include Hotel Holiday Inn Bernabeu in Madrid, four hotels Dunas Hotels & Resorts in Gran Canaria, one office building in Madrid and one office building in Barcelona

* Says it will invest additionally 14.4 million euros in the acquired real estate assets Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)