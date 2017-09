Oct 20 (Reuters) - Value Holdings AG :

* 9-month EBITDA 762,000 euros ($864,412.8) versus 139,000 euros year ago

* 9-month realized capital gains 631,000 euros versus 12,000 euros year ago

* Expects FY 2015 annual result significantly higher than in 2014, if not influenced by unexpected events Source text - bit.ly/1klTnXd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)