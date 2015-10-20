FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's PIK says Q3 total cash collections up 30.5 pct y/y
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's PIK says Q3 total cash collections up 30.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - PIK Group says:

* Q3 2015 total gross cash collections up 30.5 percent, year-on-year, to 15.5 billion roubles ($248.8 million);

* Q3 cash collections from sale of real estate up 25.9 percent, year-on-year, to 12.379 billion roubles;

* Q3 cash collections from retail real estate sales up 27.3 percent to 12.355 billion roubles;

* In January-September, total cash collections increased by 16.2 percent to 45.5 billion roubles;

* January-September cash collections from sale of real estate to individuals up 13.2 percent to 35.3 billion roubles;

* New sales contracts to customers increased by 12.2 percent to 406,000 square metres in January-September due to higher new sales launches and introduction of new types of buildings to the market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2880 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

