(Corrects to change period to say “March-August” instead of “H2”)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mertiva AB :

* March-August operating loss 0.3 million Swedish crowns ($36,167.24) versus loss 0.6 million crowns year ago

* March-August 2015 pre-tax profit 0.2 million crowns versus loss 0.1 million crowns year ago

