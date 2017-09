Oct 20 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Q3 group revenue of 877 million euros ($995.6 million) versus 843 million euros a year ago

* Confirms 2015 adjusted EBITDA between 560 million euros and 590 million euros

* Confirms 2015 free cash flow of at least 230 million euros