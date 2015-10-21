FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atea Q3 EBITDA at NOK 207 million, above expectations
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atea Q3 EBITDA at NOK 207 million, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Q3 revenue 5.96 billion Norwegian crowns ($733.6 million)(Reuters poll 5.95 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA 207 million crowns (Reuters poll 202 million crowns)

* Norwegian, Danish and Finnish businesses are expected to show improved financial performance in 2016

* As for Baltic region expects growth in product revenue to slow in Q4 2015 based on strong comparable performance in the prior year

* For Baltic region, services revenue is expected to continue to grow in Q4 of 2015, following the acquisition of Baltneta and other investments in the services organization

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1247 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.