BRIEF-Atea Q3 EBITDA at NOK 207 million, above expectations

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Q3 revenue 5.96 billion Norwegian crowns ($733.6 million)(Reuters poll 5.95 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA 207 million crowns (Reuters poll 202 million crowns)

* Norwegian, Danish and Finnish businesses are expected to show improved financial performance in 2016

* As for Baltic region expects growth in product revenue to slow in Q4 2015 based on strong comparable performance in the prior year

* For Baltic region, services revenue is expected to continue to grow in Q4 of 2015, following the acquisition of Baltneta and other investments in the services organization

