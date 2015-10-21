FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bittium: final result of voluntary public tender offer for own shares and stock options 2008C
October 21, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bittium: final result of voluntary public tender offer for own shares and stock options 2008C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* Final result of Bittium Corporation’s voluntary public tender offer for own shares and stock options 2008C

* According to final result of offer, 97,244,662 shares were tendered in offer, representing about 73.2 pct of all shares and votes in company

* In addition, 166,694 stock options were tendered in offer, representing about 62.0 percent of all stock options in company

* Valid acceptances of offer have not exceeded maximum numbers of shares and stock options

* As a result of completing offer cash balance and equity of company will decrease by about 493 million euros ($559.90 million)

* Completing offer will have no effect on guidance for result of operations concerning year 2015 previously published by company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

