BRIEF-Mobistar, Base,Proximus and KPN reach settlement agreement on mobile tariff related litigations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar, Base,Proximus and KPN reach settlement agreement on mobile tariff related litigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA, Base Company SA and Proximus NV :

* Announce that Koninklijke KPN NV, Base Company, Mobistar and Proximus reach a settlement agreement on mobile tariff related litigations

* Settlement agreement involves payment of an amount of 120 million euros ($136.3 million) of which 66 million euros is paid to Base Company and 54 million euros to Mobistar

* Further terms and conditions of settlement agreement remain confidential

* Base Company is currently being acquired by Telenet Group Holdings NV from Koninklijke KPN

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

