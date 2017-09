Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Successful launch of 350 million pounds 2025 bond

* Bond was priced at 173 basis points over reference gilt and has an annual coupon of 3.5 pct

* Issue was more than two times oversubscribed