Oct 21 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Monitise and telefónica sign cloud platform agreement

* New framework agreement supersedes previous contract between Monitise and Telefónica, which was announced on 1 July 2013

* Development is consistent with company’s transition to become a cloud business and company’s guidance for FY 2016 remains unchanged as a result of this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: