BRIEF-Qliro slumps to Q3 operating loss
U.S.
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Qliro slumps to Q3 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Publ AB

* Q3 operating loss excluding divested operations during 2014 and non-recurring items amounted to SEK 28.2 million vs year-ago profit of 1.5 million

* Q3 net sales were in line with last year, amounting to SEK 1,116.8 million vs year-ago 1,121.2 million

* Says currency effects have negatively affected operating profit by over SEK 45 million

* Says Lekmer sales and earnings in Q3 were below our expectations

* Says deployment of Lekmer warehouse took longer than planned and operational disturbances had a larger impact on sales than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

