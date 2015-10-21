FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Datatec sees second half sequential improvement in EBITDA
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Datatec sees second half sequential improvement in EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd

* Unaudited results for the six months ended 31 August 2015, declaration of scrip distribution with cash alternative

* Group revenue up 10.1% to $3.3 billion (H1 FY15: $3.0 billion)

* EBITDA at $80.6 million (H1 FY15: $90.1 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015,

* Interim distribution maintained at 8 US cents per share (H1 FY15: 8 US CENTS)

* Expecting second half sequential improvement in EBITDA (excluding foreign exchange)

* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 8.8% to 16.6 US cents for six months ended 31 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.