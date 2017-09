(Refiles to precise that two of OHL units declared liquidation.)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Says its insolvent units Aeropistas SLU and Autopista Eje Aeropuerto Concesionaria Espanola SAU have been declared in liquidation

