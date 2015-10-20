FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck's Sigma-Aldrich sells some assets to Honeywell
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merck's Sigma-Aldrich sells some assets to Honeywell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA

* Says Sigma-Aldrich has agreed to sell parts of solvents business to Honeywell

* Asset sale includes Sigma-Aldrich’s solvents and inorganics business in Europe

* Sale part of commitments Merck has made to receive European Union antitrust approval for $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich

* Transaction is a final step towards winning of EU antitrust approval for acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich

* Continues to expect closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover by end of November 2015 Source text: news.merck.de/EMD/CC/NewsRelease.nsf/0/5B3334524259E54BC1257EE40 0333BE5/$FILE/PM_20102015_EN.pdf Further company coverage:

