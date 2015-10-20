FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology H1 EBIT down 86 pct at around EUR 0.3 mln
October 20, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology H1 EBIT down 86 pct at around EUR 0.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed with revenues of 37 million euros ($42.08 million) and an EBIT margin of about 6 pct

* Revenues of 16.3 million euros in first six months of 2015, corresponding to a decrease of 29 pct compared to same period 2014

* H1 EBIT decreased by 86 pct to around 0.3 million euros, due to lower revenues

* H1 EBIT margin dropped by 6 percentage points to 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

