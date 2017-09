Oct 20 (Reuters) - Edp Renovaveis SA :

* Establishes new institutional partnership structure for 199 MW in the US

* Has secured $240 million institutional equity financing from affiliate of Google Inc. in exchange for interest in the 199 MW Waverly wind project located in the State of Kansas, United States

