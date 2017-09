Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q3 total operating revenue 75,825 Norwegian crowns ($9,334.95) versus 76,807 crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 63.0 million crowns versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago

* First regulatory submission for Betalutin is expected in H1 2019, compared with H2 2017 in original plan Source text for Eikon:

