Novartis broadens cancer immune therapy pipeline with acquisition, licensing pacts
October 21, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis broadens cancer immune therapy pipeline with acquisition, licensing pacts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Novartis said it broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and licensing agreements with Xoma and Palobiofarma.

Palobiofarma, a Spanish biotech, said separately it entered into a $15 million licensing agreement with the Swiss company.

Novartis said in a statement that these transactions add IL-15, adenosine receptor and tgf-beta inhibition programs to the Basel-based company’s immuno-oncology portfolio. (Reporting by John Miller)

