BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment cleared to buy UniCredit credit management bank
October 21, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment cleared to buy UniCredit credit management bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Says receives formal regulatory clearance to acquire UniCredit credit management bank from UniCredit SpA

* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion)and an NPL servicing business

* Eurocastle will acquire a 50 percent share of the deal for an equity investment of about 250 million euros, subject to customary closing adjustments

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
